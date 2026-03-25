POLL | Should medical insurance be mandatory for all foreign visitors to SA?

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The Gauteng health department has admitted it is struggling to trace foreign patients who owe it payments.

The debate over whether South Africa should require medical insurance for all foreign visitors has been reignited.

This follows revelations by the Gauteng department of health regarding its struggle to recover billions in debt owed by foreigners, in addition to payments owed by South Africans and medical schemes.

The department is on a mission to recover R4.6bn in outstanding patient fees. Of this total, R2.4bn is owed by individuals, both local citizens and foreigners.

While debt collectors have been appointed to assist in the recovery process, tracing foreigners who have left the country is a major headache.

The strain on the system has led to public and political reactions. Groups such as Operation Dudula have actively protested to prohibit undocumented foreigners from accessing healthcare, citing strain on the system.

ActionSA has been advocating for constitutional amendments, arguing the public healthcare system is being overburdened.

“No South African can enter another country legally without providing proof of medical insurance. This is because responsible governments do not budget to provide public services to foreign nationals without limits. Yet in South Africa, we are expected to carry this burden indefinitely,” said ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni.

Despite the pressure, government has strongly condemned the actions of groups such as Operation Dudula. Officials have reiterated that denying healthcare services based on nationality is unlawful.

The constitution remains the guiding principle, stating everyone has the right to access healthcare services. This legal protection extends to all individuals within South Africa’s borders, whether they are documented or undocumented foreigners.

TimesLIVE