Six members of insurance murders syndicate to apply for bail

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Suspects in the insurance murders case appear in court.

Six family members believed to be part of an 11-person syndicate that allegedly insured people and killed them for payouts are expected back in court on Wednesday for bail applications.

David Kutumela, his brothers-in-law Thomas and William Shokane, their cousin Damaris Selepe, relative Martha Ruiters and sangoma Benedictor Mataba will be at the Polokwane magistrate’s court facing murder, fraud, money-laundering and other charges.

They were arrested last week. Kutumela, who is the husband of alleged mastermind Rachel Kutumela, was arrested at Sekuruwe Combined School where he works as a teacher.

Limpopo education department spokesperson Mike Maringa said they are aware of Kutemela’s arrest.

“Kutumela is a teacher at the school. We are aware of the arrest and we will allow law enforcement agencies to do their work. We will monitor developments and seek legal advice on how we handle the matter going forward.”

Some victims were burnt, some were assaulted and others were shot dead.

Rachel was the first to be arrested in 2024. She was nabbed while on duty at Senwabarwana police station, where she worked as a sergeant.

Her daughter Florah Shokane Kutumela and sister Annah Shokane were arrested shortly afterwards.

Rachel’s brother Johannes was arrested last year and his lawyer has applied for him to be sent for mental evaluation.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says the case of family members arrested in connection with R10m insurance murders looks like what was happening was an “evil family scheme”. “It looks like it was a family business. They insure someone, kill them and later on,… pic.twitter.com/tmt7sO5dM4 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 10, 2026

According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, Andrew Mokhabudi, who was murdered in 2013, is Annah’s husband and a former police officer. He was burnt inside a car and Annah received an insurance payout. She continues to receive money from his government pension fund.

In 2019, Annah’s second husband Strydom Ruiters was fatally strangled in Vanderbiljpark on the Vaal. He was Martha’s brother, who police believe is part of the syndicate.

In the same year, another man, who Kutumela claimed was her husband, was killed with a blunt object. The next year Gordon Rasekoma, who is believed to have also been Kutumela’s husband, was burnt to death.

“In 2020 Joyce Malesa was murdered. Rachel claimed she was her aunt, but on further investigation it was discovered they were not related,” Mathe said.

“She was a community member from an underprivileged background and Rachel took advantage of her. She was burnt to death in her house.

“The sixth victim was Neville Kutumela, who was killed in 2012. He was the younger brother of Rachel’s husband. He was mentally challenged and living with a disability. Neville was killed and dumped on the side of a road, and it was made to look an accident. In the same year, Maphare Chosi was killed.”

Mathe said investigations revealed Chosi was the brother of Kutumela’s late mother. His body was also dumped on the side of a road.

Jacob Seakamela was killed the nextg year.

“They made him take out a policy, and they funded it. He was taken from church by fake police officers and later found dumped on the side of a road.”

Mothata Phuti, who was killed in 2024, was also made to take out a policy. “They also funded it. He was taken from his workplace and shot dead.”

Mathe said they would not comment on the 10th victim as her case was yet to be enrolled.

“In all the cases I have mentioned, Rachel was always the first person at the crime scene in her police uniform.”

Rachel’s other brother Robert, who Willam’s twin, is on the run.

Sowetan