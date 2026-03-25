Tiffany Meek enters not guilty plea for son’s murder, remains in custody

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Tiffany Meek is standing trial for the murder of her son Jayden-Lee, aged 11.

A 31-year-old woman accused of killing her son has pleaded not guilty in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Tiffany Meek entered her plea on Wednesday in connection with the death of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee. She faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice and attempting to obstruct justice.

The state withdrew a charge of child abuse, citing insufficient evidence.

The matter was postponed to April 22 for the continuation of proceedings.

Jayden-Lee’s body was found on May 14 2025, on a staircase at the Swazi’s Place complex in Fleurhof, southwest of Johannesburg. He had been reported missing the previous day after being dropped off by scholar transport outside the complex.

According to the state, the child had returned home from school and was allegedly killed inside the house. Prosecutors claim he was struck with a blunt object, with blood later found on his bed and school uniform. It is further alleged that the scene was staged to mislead investigators.

The court ordered that Meek remain in custody.

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