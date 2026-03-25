South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues

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TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered more than 11 years ago in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

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