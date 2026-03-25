WATCH | Tempers flare during Durban march against foreigners

Hundreds of protesters from civic bodies and political parties marched through the streets of central Durban on Wednesday calling for undocumented foreigners to be deported.
Tensions flared when protesters tried to ignore police direction during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. Led by March and March, the demonstration included ActionSA, uMkhonto we Sizwe, Inkatha Freedom Party and National Freedom Party. 📹: @sandysndlovu pic.twitter.com/5HGdwZfQm5— Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) March 25, 2026
Led by civic body, March and March, the demonstration, which also included ActionSA, MK Party, the IFP and the National Freedom Party, aimed to highlight the impact of foreigners on unemployment, crime and the economy.
Tensions flared when the group was diverted by police as they wanted to march to the Point precinct, with some protesters lying down on the street.
However, they were eventually led towards Hoy Park near the promenade.
Protesters carrying water bottles, knobkerries and vuvuzelas chanted and carried placards expressing their anger about foreigners in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
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