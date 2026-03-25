South Africa

WATCH | Tempers flare during Durban march against foreigners

Led by March and March, the protest included political parties united in their opposition against illegal immigrants

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Tensions flared when protesters tried to ignore police direction during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Hundreds of protesters from civic bodies and political parties marched through the streets of central Durban on Wednesday calling for undocumented foreigners to be deported.

Tensions flared when protesters tried to ignore police direction during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Led by civic body, March and March, the demonstration, which also included ActionSA, MK Party, the IFP and the National Freedom Party, aimed to highlight the impact of foreigners on unemployment, crime and the economy.

Tensions flared when protesters tried to ignore police direction during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)
Police take action during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Tensions flared when the group was diverted by police as they wanted to march to the Point precinct, with some protesters lying down on the street.

Tensions flared when protesters tried to ignore police direction during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)
Police confronted by protesters during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

However, they were eventually led towards Hoy Park near the promenade.

Marchers make their voices heard during a march in Durban against foreigners on Wednesday. (SANDILE NDLOU)

Protesters carrying water bottles, knobkerries and vuvuzelas chanted and carried placards expressing their anger about foreigners in South Africa.

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