Arbitrator rejects teacher's claim of unfair principal selection

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The arbitrator found that much of the teacher's case amounted to suspicion and dissatisfaction with the outcome rather than proof that the process was unfair.

An arbitrator at the Education Labour Relations Council has dismissed an application in an unfair labour practice dispute brought by a veteran educator who had been shortlisted and interviewed for the post of principal at her school.

Dorothy Chiloane, a deputy principal at Lebogang Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, challenged the Gauteng education department after she was passed over for the position. She testified that the interview process was irregular and unfair.

She also stated that she was not given a fair opportunity and that other candidates were afforded opportunities that she was not.

Chiloane also testified that the panel comprised of school governing body (SGB) members and no independent members, and that Teddy Moloto, who worked for the department, acted as chairperson of the interview process when, according to her understanding of the SA Schools Act, the chairperson ought to have been a parent unless the panel was independent.

She also testified that there were irregularities in the scoring process.

“She stated that scoring was done in pencil, which created the possibility that marks could be altered. She testified that the interview file was returned from the district several times for corrections and that some documents were taken home, shredded and burnt,” arbitrator Nzwisisai Dandadzi said in summarising the teacher’s complaint.

Chiloane also stated that she did not have proof that marks were altered but that the use of pencils created the possibility of manipulation. She testified that she raised concerns with the HR director and was advised that she could refer a dispute.

Chiloane also testified that her responses during the interview were not properly recorded in the minutes and that her experience, including having acted as the principal, was not properly captured.

Lucas Phuti, the treasurer of the SGB and a member of the interview panel, said that scoring was done using a pencil, allegedly on the instruction of Moloto, and that no reason was provided for the use of a pencil. He testified that all candidates were scored using pencils.

Moloto testified that he represented the district director during the interview process. He also served as chairperson of the interview panel. He testified that all candidates were shortlisted in accordance with prescribed criteria.

Moloto denied that there was any agreement or instruction to score Chiloane lower and described such allegations as unfounded and an insult to his integrity.

Moloto was referred to a photograph of a pencil allegedly used during the interviews. He testified that he had no knowledge of the use of a pencil and that scoring was done using pens in indelible ink.

The arbitrator said it was common knowledge that employees did not have a right to promotion.

Dandadzi said what employees were entitled to was an opportunity to compete for promotion through a fair and transparent process.

Promotion decisions fell within the managerial prerogative of the employer.

“However, that prerogative must be exercised fairly and in accordance with the principles of procedural fairness.

“Having had regard to the totality of the evidence before me, I am not persuaded that the applicant has discharged the onus of proving that the (department) committed an unfair labour practice relating to promotion,” Dandadzi said.

Chiloane’s case was founded on allegations of bias, irregularity, manipulation of scores, lack of confidentiality and a predetermined outcome, the arbitrator held.

“These are serious allegations. They are, however, not self-proving.

“The difficulty for the applicant is that once the evidence is carefully considered, much of her case amounts to suspicion, conjecture and dissatisfaction with the outcome rather than proof on a balance of probabilities that the process was unfair,” Dandadzi said when dismissing Chiloane’s referral.

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