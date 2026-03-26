Court-approved euthanasia of 25-year-old woman in Spain sparks global debate

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A case involving a 25-year-old Spanish woman, Noelia Castillo, has ignited widespread debate on euthanasia in Spain, with strong reaction on social media and in legal circles.

Castillo was set to receive euthanasia on Thursday after an 18-month legal battle after the European Court of Human Rights rejected her family’s bid to halt the procedure.

Her case is believed to be the first in the country to test the legal boundaries of what is often referred to as the right to a “dignified death”.

The matter has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups including the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers.

In a video shared online, the organisation’s president Polonia Castellanos strongly opposed the decision.

“In the effort of the Generalitat of Catalonia and the government of Spain to end the life of Noelia, a woman of only 25 years old with a mental disorder that leads to suicidal ideation … they have finally managed to end her life this week, despite the fact that they have not given her any treatment and that her mental disorder is treatable,” said Castellanos.

She criticised Spain’s euthanasia laws, arguing they fail to adequately protect vulnerable individuals.

“The law of euthanasia in Spain is not guaranteed, it does not seek to end suffering but seeks to discard the most defenceless people,” she said.

Castillo, however, had remained resolute in her decision.

In her final interview with Spanish TV show Y Ahora Sonsoles conducted by journalist Bea Osa, she said: “I have four days left because on the 26th they will euthanise me.”

She also addressed her family’s opposition making it clear that her decision remained unchanged.

“None of my family is in favour but the happiness of a father does not have to be above that of a daughter or the life of a daughter,” she said.

Despite their disagreement, her family expressed a willingness to respect her wishes. In an earlier interview on March 18 last year, her mother, Yolanda Ramos, said: “We don’t agree with her but we stand with her. I don’t want her to suffer, I don’t want her to leave but I am going to respect everything.”

In an article published earlier this year Reuters said according to legal findings, Castillo suffered from a psychiatric illness and had previously attempted suicide multiple times.

According to the Express US, an incident in 2022 left her severely traumatised, compounding her already existing mental health difficulties. She was brutally gang-raped while residing in a state-supervised centre for vulnerable youth.

In October 2022, she jumped from a fifth-floor window, leaving her paraplegic and in chronic pain.

Her parents said that Castillo suffered from borderline personality disorder and that she had spent various periods of her life under institutional care and was “relying on the Spanish mental healthcare system” before her assault.

Medical reports presented in court indicated she experienced severe, chronic and incapacitating pain, with no prospect of improvement.

In July 2024, a specialised committee in the region of Catalonia approved her request for euthanasia. The procedure was initially scheduled for August 2, 2024, but was delayed after her father launched legal challenges to block it.

The case escalated through the courts including a failed appeal to Spain’s Constitutional Court earlier this year, before ultimately reaching the European Court of Human Rights.

According to the BBC, during a court appearance in March 2025, Castillo addressed the judge directly, saying: “I want to finish with dignity once and for all.”

Spain legalised euthanasia and assisted suicide in 2021, becoming one of the few EU countries to allow the practice for patients with incurable or severely debilitating conditions.

According to government data, 426 people received assistance in dying in 2024 alone, reflecting the growing use and ongoing controversy surrounding the law.

TimesLIVE