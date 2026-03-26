Eastern Cape parolee gets 25-year prison term for killing his girlfriend

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Abonga Mqulo was on parole when he committed the offence. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape parolee who fatally stabbed his girlfriend with a sharp object many times has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Abonga Mqulo, 33, of Mbongendlu location in Butterworth, killed Lusanda Lawana, 23, of Mqatyeni location in Ntabankulu on June 28 2025.

Mqulo was on parole when he committed the offence.

“It is alleged a 64-year-old male witness, while passing near a house, noticed a naked female inside a yard. Alarmed, he called a neighbour, and together they went to investigate,” said police spokesperson Coll Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“On arrival the victim told them that she had been assaulted. They assisted her onto a bed and attempted to seek medical help. Within minutes she collapsed and stopped breathing.”

Mqulo, who had been attending a nearby traditional ceremony, later admitted he and Lawana had been involved in a fight.

“The victim sustained four wounds to the head and many bruises across her body,” Mawisa said. “An iron pipe with a sharp hook, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized and booked as evidence.”

Mqulo was arrested on the same day and charged with murder.

The Butterworth magistrate’s court denied Mqulo’s bail application on July 7.

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