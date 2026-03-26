How a divorced father lost his parental rights

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The couple, who were married in community of property in 2006, separated in 2012 after what the court heard was a deeply troubled relationship marked by allegations of abuse. Stock photo.

From twisting his pregnant wife’s arm in public to shoving her to the ground and accusing her of infidelity.

These are some of the disturbing incidents that led a high court to strip a divorced man, who subjected his ex-wife and children to years of abuse and neglect, of his parental rights.

During their honeymoon at Sun City, he allegedly poured water over her head for wearing tight jeans.

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He also cut the cord of the camera hanging around her neck and took pictures of her crying while wet.

The judgment, handed down in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban this week, lays bare a sustained pattern of cruelty, humiliation and control, detailing how the man repeatedly abused his then-wife, a police officer, in front of their twin sons.

According to the judgment, for the first few years of their marriage the woman was on fertility treatment as she was under pressure from her husband to have a child.

The woman described years of ‘verbal, physical, emotional and financial abuse’. The man, however, accused her of infidelity, and of being physically, emotionally and verbally abusive towards him

“All costs for such fertility treatment were paid for by herself as this was not covered by her medical aid, and she worked overtime to pay for this,” read the judgment.

When she found out she was pregnant in June 2008 after three years of trying, she bumped into a male colleague who greeted her.

The husband twisted her hand and asked her how long she had been sleeping with the colleague.

The two drove home, where he “shoved her with both his hands on her chest, causing her to fall backwards”.

Judge Jacqueline Irene Henriques painted a stark picture of a toxic and volatile marriage, one she said had a “somewhat long and acrimonious history”.

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The judge ruled the man should forfeit all rights, title and interest in his former wife’s pension fund, retirement annuity and their Chatsworth home.

The couple, who were married in community of property in 2006, separated in 2012 after what the court heard was a deeply troubled relationship marked by allegations of abuse.

The woman described years of “verbal, physical, emotional and financial abuse”. The man, however, accused her of infidelity, and of being physically, emotionally and verbally abusive towards him.

Henriques, however, found the woman to be a credible witness. “The plaintiff [woman] impressed me as a witness. I did not gain the impression she was lying or trying to paint the defendant in a bad light,” she said.

The surviving son, now 16, has had no meaningful relationship with his father for nearly a decade

The man was dishonest when he testified, she said.

“The defendant, while pointing a firearm at her temple, told her she must die for not listening to him.”

The court also heard the abuse extended to the couple’s children, with allegations the man assaulted one of the boys and failed to properly care for or administer medication to the other during a serious illness.

One of the children later died, with the woman testifying the man had failed to contribute to medical and funeral expenses.

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The surviving son, now 16, has had no meaningful relationship with his father for nearly a decade.

“The defendant, in addition, has not contributed in any way to [the children] financially since 2016, and the plaintiff has solely been responsible for him.

“Given the conduct of the defendant, the lack of an emotional bond wotj [his surviving son], his failure to contribute to his financial and emotional well-being and the psychological impact he has had on [the son], I am of the view I ought to grant an order terminating the defendant’s parental responsibilities,” the judge said.

Sowetan