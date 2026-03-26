Hyacinth coverage on Hartbeespoort Dam now ‘less than 10%’

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Manual, mechanical and biological interventions have contained the water hyacinth coverage on Hartbeespoort Dam. File photo.

The water hyacinth coverage on Hartbeespoort Dam has been contained to below 10% of the surface area due to manual, mechanical and biological control, the department of water & sanitation and Magalies Water say.

Almost three years ago, in April 2023, the department appointed Magalies Water to serve as the implementing agent for water resource planning and management in the upper Crocodile West River Catchment and the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The problem emerged long before then. The dam was built for agricultural irrigation but became a victim of urban encroachment.

In 2013 TimesLIVE reported pollution from 2.7-million people was flowing into the dam, overwhelming it with phosphates. Sewage water mixed with litter and plant debris was flowing from the Jukskei, Small Jukskei (both from Johannesburg), Swartspruit (from the East Rand) and Hennops (Midrand and Pretoria) rivers, as well as Modderfontein Spruit, Sandspruit and Braamfontein Spruit.

Three key stategies were utilised to improve the health of the dam, the department and Magalies Water said in a joint statement:

Nanobubble technology was implemented at the dam’s inlet to decrease nutrient levels that promote water hyacinth growth. This method diffuses oxygen-infused nanobubbles, efficiently reducing contaminants through multiple mechanisms:

oxidising nutrient pollutants such as nitrogen and phosphorus,



precipitating metals, and



decreasing oxidative stress on algal and cyanobacterial populations.

Hya-Matla Organics was appointed to remove floating plants and debris from the dam and its shoreline.

Rhodes University’s biological control specialists were asked to deploy its “insect army”, including the Megamelus scutellaris.

Despite challenges, as of this month, the combined efforts have resulted in water hyacinth cover being reduced to 9.77%. The entities said this was despite unusually rapid water hyacinth growth this season, including exposed seed banks due to low water levels and nutrient-rich inflows due to torrential rains.

We urge the community to support and participate in our efforts to ensure that Hartbeespoort Dam is remediated — Department of water & sanitation and Magalies Water

The entities provided the following summary of the performance of the strategies:

Physical removal

From September to January there is usually an exponential increase in the germination and re-growth of the hyacinth plant. To address this, a ramp-up strategy was implemented to boost the removal rate, along with additional booms and noodles aimed at trapping and maximising removal at specific locations.

Heavy rains during this period negatively affected the removal rate due to safety concerns, and more nutrients from upstream were deposited into the dam, further increasing re-growth.

The strategy achieved a positive outcome, resulting in the removal of more than 1,292.43ha of hyacinth from the dam.

Biological removal

Since September 2025, about 350,000 Megamelus scutellaris planthoppers were released onto the dam. As insect densities increase during summer, mats typically decline and sink over several months. Additionally, the biological control agents’ feeding activity prevents the plants from producing flowers, so no new seeds are added to the system.

Nanobubble removal

The nanobubble system has demonstrated measurable improvements in key water quality indicators in the treatment zone, including statistically significant reductions in ammonia, nitrite and orthophosphate concentrations compared to pre-intervention levels.

Monitoring data also shows that dissolved oxygen levels have remained consistently within healthy aerobic conditions, supporting beneficial microbial activity and improved oxidation-reduction balance in the inlet waters. The entities said these outcomes indicate that the nanobubble intervention is assisting in stabilising nutrient dynamics that contribute to eutrophication and excessive biomass growth.

Enforcement compliance

The department said upstream pollution is a primary cause of issues at Hartbeespoort Dam. To this effect, 27 authorised water users were audited as part of this project and 25 facilities were investigated: 20 notices were issued and two directives were given to the users.

“Six criminal cases were opened against the municipalities, and one against an individual, with cases that were initiated before the project began,” said Magalies Water and the department.

Efforts to maintain water hyacinth levels below acceptable limits are ongoing, they added.

“We urge the community to support and participate in our efforts to ensure that Hartbeespoort Dam is remediated.”

TimesLIVE