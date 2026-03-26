Limpopo woman jailed for burning ex-lover’s house in jealous fit

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A Limpopo woman has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after for setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house in a fit of rage and jealousy. File photo.

A 27-year-old Limpopo woman has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after she was found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house in a fit of rage and jealousy.

The incident occurred in Steve Biko Phase 4, Villa Nora, in July last year when Meriam Tutje, 27, set the home on fire.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the victim’s house and belongings were extensively damaged.

Meriam Tutje, 27, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after she was found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house in a fit of rage and jealousy. Picture: SAPS. (Supplied )

At the time of the incident, the ex-boyfriend was sleeping in his house when Tutje knocked at the door. When he did not open, Tutje started breaking the windows.

“He woke up and sought assistance from neighbours, and that’s when the suspect burnt down the house.”

The total damage was estimated at R520,000, including all belongings destroyed in the fire.

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“The case was assigned to investigating officer Sgt George Lebudi of Villa Nora detectives, whose dedication and thorough handling of the case ensured a successful conviction,” Ledwaba said.

“The sentencing sends a strong message that acts of violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated.”

Sowetan