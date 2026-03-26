POLL | Does the move to charge Masemola and other senior officers give you hope SAPS is being cleaned up?

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was served with a summons related to a controversial tender.

The massive corruption scandal involving a R360m health services tender has raised serious questions about the integrity of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The controversial contract, awarded to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company Medicare24 Tshwane District in 2024, was cancelled after investigations uncovered irregularities.

On Tuesday the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested several high-ranking SAPS officials. They face charges including fraud and corruption, money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The officials appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where they were granted bail.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was served with a summons related to the tender. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21. The Presidency has confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa was formally notified of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to proceed.

The DA has called for Masemola’s precautionary suspension, citing the severity of his alleged links to the fraudulent tender.

Despite concerns about the level of corruption, analysts view the developments as a landmark moment for South Africa’s criminal justice system. The move suggests a growing willingness within law enforcement to hold even the “top cop” accountable, signalling no-one is above the law.

TimesLIVE