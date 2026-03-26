SANBS urges mass blood donation drive before Easter weekend

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The SANBS has urged South Africans to donate blood. Stock image.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling on South Africans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as part of a nationwide drive to collect 6,000 units in a single day.

The campaign, set for Saturday, comes as the country prepares for the busy Easter holiday period, a time when blood stocks often come under pressure.

“With a national goal of collecting 6,000 units of blood in a single day, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is urging South Africans to answer the call by donating blood,” the organisation said.

SANBS highlighted the urgent and ongoing need for blood in hospitals across the country.

“In hospitals across South Africa, there are patients lying in hospital beds whose recovery depends on something many of us can give in just 30 minutes — blood,” it said.

“While many people will be travelling or spending time with loved ones over the long weekend, hospitals continue to treat trauma patients, perform surgeries and support individuals undergoing cancer treatment and managing chronic illnesses all of which rely on a steady blood supply.”

The organisation emphasised that behind every donation is a life that could be saved.

“Each unit of blood donated can save up to three lives, yet public holidays often place pressure on blood stocks as fewer donors visit collection sites.”

SANBS shared the story of Lezhanne Hartwell, whose young daughter’s life was saved thanks to blood donors.

“Her 18-month-old baby girl was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in October 2020 and required a blood transfusion shortly after,” said SANBS.

Hartwell expressed her gratitude to those who donate blood.

“I would like to thank all blood donors because of your generosity; you have contributed to saving our little girl’s life,” she said.

Her daughter received a 200ml blood transfusion at Donald Gordon Hospital, an experience that changed Hartwell’s perspective entirely.

Despite a fear of needles, she now donates blood regularly after witnessing first-hand how vital it can be for families facing medical emergencies.

SANBS is encouraging both regular donors and first-time donors to take part in the drive to ensure hospitals are adequately supplied during the Easter period.

Among those leading by example is 23-year-old Sibongeleni Hlongwane from Pietermaritzburg, who began donating blood at the age of 17.

“Donating blood is a meaningful way to help others. I encourage more young people to get involved and participate in community blood drives,” he said.

SANBS senior manager for donor relations Monique Schreiner said the initiative aligns with the spirit of the Easter season.

“Easter is a time associated with giving and renewal. By donating blood, South Africans can give a gift that lasts far beyond the holiday — the gift of life,” she said.

South Africans are encouraged to visit their nearest SANBS donor centre or mobile clinic on Saturday to participate.

“The donation process takes about 30 minutes, but the impact can last a lifetime,” said SANBS.

TimesLIVE