Sanef pays tribute to human rights activist Terry Bell

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is mourning the death of 84-year-old human rights activist, labour writer and journalist Terry Bell.

Bell died on Wednesday morning while on a trip to the Eastern Cape with his family.

Colleagues, journalists and media figures paid tribute to Bell and shared messages of condolence on social media.

“He stood at the intersection of activism and journalism, telling the stories of workers, amplifying the voices of the marginalised and holding power to account with courage and conviction,” Sanef said.

Media veteran Mathatha Tsedu paid a moving tribute, recalling Bell’s lifelong partnership with his late wife Barbara.

“Terry and his late wife Barbara were the team that couldn’t be separated… he had to follow,” he said. Bell’s wife died in August last year.

Tsedu remembered the long hours of struggle and solidarity, recounting how Bell connected local resistance to international support.

“I recall being taken to the 14-hour non-stop protest outside the racist South African embassy in London. There was co-operation between the Anti-Apartheid Movement London group, facilitated by the other never-say-die activist Lionel Morrison, and the farm workers at Zebediela Citrus.

“It was solidarity that gave workers hope and strength, to know that far away in London, their struggles were being supported through the Outspan boycott.

“At the centre of it all was Terry Bell, through whom I would send all my latest stories on the strike for use by the protesters. There were no emails or WhatsApp then, just Telex. Go well, workers’ activist for life. I am tempted to imagine you writing columns wherever you are, cajoling and persuading for good. Rest, Soldier,” he added.

Tributes also poured in from broader society, describing a man who was not only principled but deeply human.

Journalist Ann Crotty described him as “one of the best human beings” she ever knew.

“He loved life and lived it fully. He and his family were the most loved. He was also quite mischievous and had a delightful sense of fun. He is a huge loss.”

Marion Edmunds said: “He was a most wonderful friend and colleague that I trusted completely and admired greatly. He was very principled, both politically and personally.”

Sanef founder member Guy Berger recalled a recent encounter that captured Bell’s spirit.

“I saw Terry in action just last Sunday at the Masque Theatre, where the series Untold Courage about Horst Kleinschmidt, Beyers Naude and Cedric Mason was showing. He urged everyone there to action. Many will share that memory.”

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki reflected on their last meeting: “I am very sad to hear about Terry’s passing. Only a few days ago, he attended a presentation I made at the Cape Town branch of the South African Institute of International Affairs. He was very cheerful as usual and made lots of constructive suggestions. The topic of the presentation was what is next after 100 years of nationalism, 1924–2024. We had lots of laughs.”

Writer Fred Khumalo described Bell as “a man of ideas… generous, always eager to help and full of life.”

Former press ombud Pippa Green said: “Terry made a huge contribution to journalism and to democracy. He was also always so cheerful and funny — a real treasure to spend time with… No time was ever enough with Terry. His loss leaves a huge hole in so many hearts.”

Cosatu also conveyed its condolences to Bell’s family.

“Terry Bell, relatives, former colleagues and the working-class communities. May his soul rest in peace.”

In a statement, his daughter, Ceiren Bell, said her father leaves behind “an enormous absence and an incredible legacy”.

TimesLIVE