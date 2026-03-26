South African table grapes reach Philippines in historic first shipment

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Welcoming the first batch are importer Kingson Chan, merchandising director of The Marketplace and Shopwise Supermarket Diana Ang, ambassador to the Philippines Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe, CEO of the South African Table Grape Industry Mecia Petersen and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's special advisor Johannes Mashaba.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the successful arrival of the first shipment of South African table grapes to the Philippines.

This marks a significant milestone after the granting of market access in 2025.

Steenhuisen said the inaugural shipment was the culmination of several years of sustained technical engagement between the South African and Philippine governments, underpinned by close collaboration with industry stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

“The arrival of this first shipment is more than a commercial transaction; it is the opening of a new trade corridor between South Africa and the Philippines,” Steenhuisen said.

The Philippines is among the top 20 global importers of table grapes, with imports estimated at about 74,000 tonnes in 2024, equivalent to about 16-million cartons (4.5kg cartons).

With a population of more than 118-million people, a rapidly expanding middle class and increasing urbanisation, the market presents a significant long-term opportunity for South African producers.

The agriculture department said South Africa’s table grape industry continued to show steady growth. In the 2025/26 season to date, exports have reached 76.6-million cartons, reflecting the resilience of the sector and its ability to respond to evolving global demand.

Steenhuisen said South Africa viewed the Philippines not simply as a destination market, but as a long-term partner in food security, trade and agricultural development.

The minister said expanding into new markets was part of South Africa’s broader strategy to diversify export destinations, strengthen resilience and reduce over-reliance on traditional trading partners.

“Southeast Asia represents a dynamic and increasingly important region for South African agriculture. Our approach is not to replace existing markets, but to broaden our footprint in a way that supports long-term growth, stability and opportunity for our producers,” he said.

TimesLIVE