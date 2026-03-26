Tapped in or tapping out? Cape Town’s R1.1bn smart meter drive met with mixed reactions

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For the past five years, Tiko Mwanza, a tenant in Table View, has not paid for water, an arrangement she says has helped her manage rising living costs.

Now, with the introduction of smart advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) water meters, she fears that it will change.

“I have never heard of a smart water meter. How does it work? Does that mean we now have to buy water?” she said.

“I must say my landlord has been very generous, as we have never paid for water in the past five years.”

Mwanza said the prospect of an additional bill is worrying.

“I pay more than R10,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and spend close to R1,000 on electricity. Now we have to pay for water, that is too much,” she said.

She is among residents raising concerns about the city’s plan to modernise its metering system through digital technology.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will run from April 2026 to February 2029 and will see about 83,000 smart meters installed across 170 areas citywide. An estimated R1.1bn has been allocated for this phase.

Homeowner Karyn Scott from Sunningdale said she is also uncertain about how the new system will affect her finances.

“At the moment, my rates are about R3,000 and about R1,000 goes to water. I don’t know if I will be paying less or more,” she said.

“As it is, my electricity bill is already very high.”

The city’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the smart meters are designed to improve billing accuracy and rebuild trust with customers.

The real value of these smart water meters lies in the data they provide. They are also designed to have a lifespan of up to 15 years. — Zahid Badroodien, Cape Town MMC for water and sanitation

He said landlords will be able to track tenants’ water consumption and detect leaks early, reducing the risk of property damage.

“It is also beneficial for lessees who prefer being billed for actual usage. Evidence of actual consumption leads to fewer disputes,” Badroodien said.

He added that one of the key drivers of the AMI programme is to address longstanding complaints about inaccurate manual meter readings.

“Upgrading to an automated, technological system will address complaints that have resulted in customer dissatisfaction,” he said.

An elderly Cape Town couple has been locked in a dispute with the city for more than a decade over a water meter error of R400,000, one of several cases highlighting billing challenges.

Badroodien said the new system will eliminate the need for physical meter readings, improving both privacy and security.

“There will be automatic system readings which eliminate human error. The city’s app will provide remote access to detailed, transparent consumption data,” he said.

“This allows customers to adjust their consumption behaviour to reduce water usage and potentially generate savings.”

Over the next decade, the city plans to replace more than 680,000 existing mechanical water meters with smart AMI devices, along with the supporting infrastructure needed to digitise the system.

Badroodien said the meters have been designed with durability and security in mind.

“They will include anti-tampering mechanisms such as a lockable protective cover, while data will be transmitted via eSIM technology rather than removable SIM cards,” he said.

The meters and protective covers are made from plastic with no scrap value to reduce theft, and are equipped to detect movement or tampering, triggering immediate alerts to the city.

“The real value of these smart water meters lies in the data they provide. They are also designed to have a lifespan of up to 15 years,” he said.

Residents may experience temporary water disruptions during installation as teams replace old meters.

There will be no additional cost for installation, as it is covered by the city’s budget.

Contractors will require access to properties. The appointed contractor for the project is PPD Engineering and Hardware Suppliers.

Residents are advised to verify the identity of city staff and contractors, who must carry official identification, wear branded uniforms and arrive in marked vehicles.

If in doubt, residents can contact the city’s call centre to confirm details.

The city says it will communicate installation timelines through billing inserts, e-mails, SMS notifications and ward councillor platforms.

While concerns remain, some residents say the system has benefits.

Nolitha Cwangso, a tenant in Parklands, said she has been using a water meter for two years.

“At first I was shocked because it was something I didn’t know,” she said.

“But now I can track my usage, and I’m not surprised when the landlord sends the bill at the end of the month.”