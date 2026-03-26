Tshwane cuts spending, targets corruption in R2.8bn budget plan

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City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and members of the mayoral committee briefing the media on governance and accountability measures and the draft 2026/27 budget. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The City of Tshwane plans to table a R2.8bn budget for capital infrastructure in the 2026/27 financial year, while spending less on outside contractors in a bid to fight corruption and fix its finances.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, mayor Nasiphi Moya said the city was trying to fix problems that had built up over many years, including poor management, weak financial controls and growing debt.

She also presented a draft budget for the 2026/27 financial year, which the council must review and approve before it can proceed to public consultation ahead of finalisation.

“When we took office, we found a city in serious trouble and these problems were not new. They were built up over many years,” Moya said.

She stressed that the planned budget showed that the city wanted to rely less on contractors.

“Spending on contracted services will be reduced, including a big cut in water tankering costs, which will drop by 79% to R126.7m. Security contract spending will also be reduced,” she said.

Instead, the city will use more of its own resources and money will be spent on improving water systems, waste services, municipal vehicles and road maintenance equipment.

Moya said the city wanted to focus on long-term solutions. She said more money will go towards bulk water supply, fixing wastewater plants, replacing old pipes and managing water demand.

“The R2.8bn capital budget is a 14.2% increase from the previous year and we plan to increase it further to R3.5bn in 2027/28.

“This will help improve infrastructure and reduce service delivery problems in future,” Moya said.

Moya said National Treasury has also given Tshwane an extra R341.7m through a grant to be used for water and electricity projects.

Moya said the city was taking steps to deal with corruption.

Moya said 146 investigations were launched in the 2024/25 financial year to deal with wrongdoing.

Some senior officials have recently been placed on leave and others are facing disciplinary action linked to allegations raised at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Moya said MMC for corporate and shared services, Kholofelo Morodi, was placed on special leave while her case is being reviewed. During the cross-examination of Sgt Fannie Nkosi at the commission, evidence revealed that Morodi had shared tender-bidding documents with Nkosi.

She said Tshwane metro police department deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini has also been placed on leave to allow investigations to continue.

A disciplinary report involving CFO Gareth Mnisi will also be placed before council.

In another case, 27 officials in the finance department have been suspended over an alleged R1.5m refund fraud and some of these cases were already before the courts.

Moya said more systems were being introduced to reduce corruption risks.

“From July 2026, the city will move to a digital system for procurement to improve transparency and reduce manipulation.

“More checks will also be put in place for big tenders to make sure proper processes are followed,” she added.

Moya said these changes are meant to rebuild public trust and make the city more stable.

“We are not dealing with a sudden crisis. We are dealing with years of damage. Our task is to fix it,” she said.

TimesLIVE