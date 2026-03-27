Husband arrested for ‘drugging, raping wife, sharing videos of the assaults’

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One of the two suspects arrested on Thursday.

A man has been arrested in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on charges of drugging his wife, raping her and distributing pornographic videos without her consent.

A second suspect was also apprehended after a multidisciplinary takedown operation in Gauteng.

Police said the national serial and electronic crime investigations (Seci) team received an intelligence report from the National Crime Agency of the British high commission in Cape Town about a South African believed to be involved in drug-facilitated sexual assault, known as somnophilia or “sleep fetish”.

The 34-year-old husband allegedly drugged and raped his wife and distributed pornographic material of him performing sexual acts on her without her consent on an exclusive social media channel over five years.

“The victim appeared sedated and in a state of unconsciousness when these serious sexual offences were committed,” said the police.

“Innovative investigative techniques and analysis led a multidisciplinary team to the location of the suspect, who was arrested in Boksburg on Thursday.”

On the same day, further investigation led the team to another suspect in Germiston with a similar modus operandi. The two suspects are known to each other — Police

The team comprised investigators from the national and provincial Seciteam in Gauteng, supported by the US embassy’s department of homeland security investigations.

“Forensic experts at the scene uncovered many images and videos relating to drug-facilitated sexual assault. Child sexual abuse material was also found on the suspect’s electronic devices.

“On the same day, further investigation led the team to another suspect in Germiston with a similar modus operandi. The two suspects are known to each other.

“Police seized the 48-year-old suspect’s electronic devices and two unlicensed firearms found in his possession.”

The two men are expected appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday on charges that include:

sexual assault;

possession of an unlicensed firearm;

possession, distribution and manufacturing of child sexual abuse material; and

contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act, for sharing of intimate images without consent from the victim.

Investigations and forensic analysis of the suspects’ devices are ongoing.

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