Illicit cigarette trade tightens grip, calls grow for crackdown

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South Africa’s illegal cigarette market is growing fast, with experts again warning that it is taking over a large share of the industry and costing the country billions in lost tax revenue.

Speaking at the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) security conference and exhibition on Thursday, deputy director of the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit) Stefano Betti said illicit cigarettes are now believed to make up between 50% and 75% of the market, with pricing far below that of legal products.

He said stronger laws, better enforcement and clear political action are needed to deal with the problem. “There is much more that can be done. The situation shows that efforts to fight the trade are not working well enough,” he said.

Illegal networks built during the Covid-19 cigarette ban are still active today, making it difficult for authorities to shut them down, he said. “The networks and infrastructure created by the cigarette ban during the Covid-19 lockdown don’t just disappear.”

While authorities such as the South African Revenue Service are taking action, he said legal cases are slow and complicated. “Even when cases are successful, the illegal systems behind the trade often continue operating.”

The price difference between legal and illegal cigarettes is also a major issue. “Taxes on a legal pack can reach about R25, while illegal products are sold much cheaper, creating unfair competition in the market.”

We cannot do this alone. If we don’t work with other departments and the private sector, we won’t achieve the results — Kobus Lategan, SAPS official

Betti warned that organised crime and corruption are making the situation worse, with some officials at risk of being involved in illegal activities.

Despite these challenges, he acknowledged some improvements by the Border Management Authority (MBA).

A report by TimesLIVE quoted BMA commissioner and CEO Mike Masiapato as saying more than 20 children had been intercepted near the Limpopo River in the vicinity of the Beitbridge border fence in January.

He said interception has raised concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation and noncompliance with immigration and child welfare laws.

“The BMA is working closely with the police, the department of social development and other relevant stakeholders to verify identities, establish the circumstances surrounding the movement of the children and determine appropriate interventions,” Masiapato said.

A new initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to target the illicit economy has also been introduced, focusing on better use of data and stronger co-operation.

South African Police Service official Kobus Lategan said law enforcement is preparing a large national operation to crack down on illicit trade. “The operation ordered by Ramaphosa will involve multiple government departments and focus on counterfeit goods and intellectual property crimes,” he said.

Lategan said the plan will include intelligence-driven action, targeted raids and stronger investigations. “We cannot do this alone. If we don’t work with other departments and the private sector, we won’t achieve the results.”

TimesLIVE