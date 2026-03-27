South Africa

Military presence begins to show in Cape Town

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

SANDF soldiers in Cape Town during a previous deployment.
SANDF soldiers in Cape Town during a previous deployment. File photo. (ESA ALEXANDER)

A few days before the deployment of soldiers to crime-affected areas, an army vehicle was seen moving through the streets of Cape Town under police escort.

The deployment forms part of a broader intervention to support the SA Police Service in stabilising areas hit hardest by violent crime.

Members of the South African National Defence Force are expected to assist with visibility patrols and operations.

Residents have had mixed reactions, with some welcoming the added security while others are concerned about what this could mean for their communities.

More details are expected as the rollout begins.

TimesLIVE

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