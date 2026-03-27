Pupil dies after wall collapse at Daveyton school

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A Grade 3 pupil from Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, has died after a section of a wall collapsed during breaktime on Thursday.

The incident happened while pupils were outside during their break. Part of the wall suddenly fell, trapping six pupils underneath.

The injured pupils were taken to different hospitals for urgent treatment. One of the pupils later died from his injuries.

Gauteng department of education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department would make sure support is given to those affected.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pupil’s family, fellow learners, educators and the entire school community as they mourn this devastating loss,” Chiloane said.

“The circumstances around the wall collapse are still under investigation,” he said.

TimesLIVE