Traffic warning ahead of school holidays and Easter traffic surge

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The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to follow the rules of the road ahead of a spike in traffic volumes over the school holidays and the Easter long weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to follow the rules of the road ahead of a spike in traffic volumes over the school holidays and Easter long weekend.

Traffic volumes are expected to pick up along the N3 transport corridor — both the economic heartland and one of the busiest leisure routes — during the school holidays which started on Friday and over the upcoming Easter long weekend.

Law enforcement, emergency services, towing operators, volunteer groups and support teams will be deployed at strategic locations between Cedara and Heidelberg, on standby to respond speedily to incidents and minimise traffic disruptions.

Authorities will be watching out for speeding, drunk driving, driver fitness and vehicle compliance.

“Maintaining safe following distances is one of the most effective, yet often overlooked, defensive driving practices,” said N3TC COO Thania Dhoogra.

“A minimum three-second following distance under normal conditions, extended in heavy traffic, poor visibility or wet weather, significantly reduces the risk of crashes.”

Rear-end collisions are among the most common crash types on busy routes such as the N3, especially during peak travel periods when traffic patterns become more unpredictable.

N3TC’s crash data indicates that rear-end crashes consistently rank among the top five crash types on the route.

Between 2023 and 2025, more than 13% of all reported crashes were rear-end collisions, increasing to 16% in 2025.

Crash risks increase as traffic volumes rise, usually accompanied by driver fatigue setting in, and road users taking greater risks.

“A number of crashes occur when drivers are unable to react quickly to vehicles suddenly braking ahead, or when light vehicles merge too closely in front of trucks and buses,” said Dhoogra.

Southbound traffic volumes (towards KZN) are expected to increase from Friday, when most schools closed.

High volumes are also expected on Saturday from 4am to 10am.

High volumes are also expected from April 2, from midday until 7pm, and April 3 from 4am to 10am.

Return traffic, northbound to Gauteng, is expected to be much heavier as the end of the school holidays and the Easter weekend coincide.

Peak volumes are expected between 10am and 8pm on April 6 and 7.

“While we aim to maintain safe, free-flowing traffic conditions, peak periods often present challenges, including congestion, mixed vehicle types and the associated speed differentials, crashes and adverse weather,” said Dhoogra.

TimesLIVE