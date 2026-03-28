Case against man accused of drugging, raping wife and sharing videos postponed

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The case against two accused facing serious sexual offences charges has been postponed for a formal bail application.

The Boksburg magistrate’s court has postponed the case against two accused facing serious sexual offence charges to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

The first accused, 35, faces several charges including rape, sexual assault, distribution of intimate images without consent and possession of child pornography.

The second accused faces charges of child exploitation for the production of child pornography, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“It is alleged that the first accused drugged his wife, recorded non-consensual sexual acts while she was unconscious, and subsequently distributed the material on a social media platform without her consent,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the arrests followed international intelligence received from the National Crime Agency of the British high commission in Cape Town, which led to the tracing of both suspects.

On the arrest of the first suspect, she said: “We had little to almost nothing on the suspect, but with innovative investigative techniques we were able to trace and locate him.”

She added that the second accused was later identified through forensic analysis and arrested, with investigations ongoing.

“We cannot rule out further arrests as forensic analysis of the seized devices continues,” said Van Wyk.

TimesLIVE