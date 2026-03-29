ActionSA to march against ‘Nigerian king’ coronation in KuGompo City

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Nigeria's Igbo community hosted a ceremony in the city where chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was installed as their "king" in KuGompo City.

ActionSA says it will take to the streets of KuGompo City on Monday in protest against the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king”, chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, under the title “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London”.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, ActionSA caucus leader in parliament Athol Trollip said the party was alarmed by reports that members of the Nigerian community had installed a traditional leader in the area.

“On Monday in [KuGompo City] there is going to be a march because some Nigerians in [KuGompo City] took it upon themselves to coronate a king and to say they are going to claim [KuGompo City] as the Igbo people in Nigeria. Lento iyasimangalisa [That is very shocking to us].”

Trollip also said he and his colleague, Funzi Ngobeni, would attend the march to condemn the move, as there are local chiefs and kings.

The controversy follows videos circulating on social media appearing to show celebrations linked to the coronation of an individual referred to as Igwe Ndigbo.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has distanced his department and the provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders from the reported installation.

Williams said he had learnt “with shock” of the development which allegedly took place in the amaRharhabe kingdom and rejected it outright.

He also called for urgent intervention by the department of international relations and co-operation and law enforcement agencies.

According to Williams, South Africa has formal and legally recognised processes for the identification and installation of traditional and Khoisan leaders which were not followed in this case.

Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso also condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable.

He said the area in question falls under the authority of the amaRharhabe kingdom led by King Sandile.

Gwadiso warned that the development amounted to “a flagrant violation of established customary protocols” and a direct affront to traditional leadership institutions and the country’s constitutional and legislative framework.

“The house is particularly concerned that this reckless conduct carries the potential to inflame tensions and jeopardise social cohesion. Traditional leaders in this province and beyond have consistently stood against xenophobia, violence and division. However, actions of this nature are irresponsible and may provoke avoidable conflict if left unaddressed,” he said.

The house has demanded an immediate and unequivocal public apology from those involved as well as the dissolution of what it described as an illegitimate and self-styled kingship.

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement has also called on the government to investigate the matter, warning it could undermine South Africa’s legal framework and established traditional leadership structures.

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