5 things to know about KZN’s top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Commonly referred to as “The General”, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has dominated national headlines for his fearless stance against corruption and his direct confrontation with high-ranking officials.

Born on February 5, 1973, in Pietermaritzburg, the 53-year-old provincial commissioner was recently reappointed for a second five-year term.

Here are five essential things to know about KZN’s top cop:

1. A decorated professional background

Mkhwanazi joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 1993, beginning his career in Public Order Policing. His tactical prowess saw him appointed as the head of the elite Special Task Force (STF) in 2005.

Rising steadily through the ranks, he has held several of the most senior positions in the organisation, including:

Acting national police commissioner (2011–2012): Mkhwanazi led the country’s police force at just 38 years old.

Divisional commissioner (2014–2021): Overseeing facility management, human resource development, and operational response.

Provincial commissioner of KZN: After serving in an acting capacity from 2018 to 2019, he was permanently appointed in 2021 — a role he continues to hold today.

He also sits on the Board of Commissioners, the highest decision-making structure within the SAPS.

2. High-level international education

Mkhwanazi’s “tough-guy” persona is backed by serious academic and technical credentials. In addition to a National Diploma and a B-Tech Degree in Policing, his resume includes other qualifications such as:

Certificate: Executive Development Programme: Africa Institute for Mentoring

Station Management Learning Programme: SAPS

Certificate in Operational Commanders Training

Supervisors Role in Counterterrorism Investigations: US Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation

Certificate: Officers Programme: SAPS

Certificate: Crisis Response Team Training: Louisiana State University - USA

Certificate: Bomb Disposal: SAPS

Development Programme for High Performance Managers: International Paul Tingley Management Services

Certificate: Class 4 Emergency Diving: SAPS

Certificate: Special Task Force Operators Training: SAPS; Certificate: Public Order Police Operations: SAPS

3. The “whistleblower” of the SAPS

On July 6, 2025, Mkhwanazi shocked the nation with an explosive media briefing. He alleged widespread corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system, claiming that powerful syndicates had successfully infiltrated the state’s security apparatus.

This led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad hoc committee. While the committee is now finalising its report on his allegations, the commission continues to probe the depth of the rot he uncovered.

4. The “Terminator” of KZN syndicates

Mkhwanazi is widely credited with stabilising KwaZulu-Natal through his “no-nonsense” approach to organised crime. Unlike many administrators, he is frequently seen on the ground during operations, leading to the dismantling of extortion rings and the recovery of illegal firearms.

KZN premier Thami Ntuli cited improving quarterly crime statistics as the primary reason for championing Mkhwanazi’s contract renewal, stating: “The commissioner’s role has been pivotal in addressing political killings and extortion. There is no basis not to recommend a police officer of this calibre.”

5. The people’s “Bae”

Beyond his professional accolades, Mkhwanazi has become “the nation’s hero”. His uncompromising leadership style has earned him the affectionate nickname “the people’s bae” on social media.

Last year, in a unique show of gratitude, social media users crowdfunded more than R44,000 to “buy cows” for The General. At Mkhwanazi’s request, the funds were instead donated to the SAPS Education Trust (SAPSET), which supports the children of fallen officers who died in the line of duty.

TimesLIVE