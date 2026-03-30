Alleged drunken police killing of Diepsloot teen sparks outrage

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A picture of 16-year-old Thabani Mazibuko, who was killed, allegedly by police officers. Dozens of Diepsloot residents protested outside the Diepsloot police station over his death.

Angry residents in Diepsloot took to the streets on Sunday, protesting outside the township’s police station after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, allegedly by a drunk police officer.

The teenager, Thabani Akhona Mazibuko, a grade 11 pupil at Iterele Comprehensive School, was reportedly shot four times on Saturday night less than a kilometre from the police station.

Eyewitnesses claim the shooting happened when Mazibuko tried to intervene as police officers assaulted his friend after a dispute involving a group of girls.

Tshwarelo Maluleka, Mazibuko’s friend, said he had been escorting the four girls home.

“A white VW Polo with three police officers stopped in front of us. They tried to take the girls and started harassing them. I told them they can’t do that, and they started beating me,” he said.

Maluleka, who had stab wounds on the palm of his hand, alleges the police officers had tried to stab him and he had used his hand to block the attack.

“I saw the first officer shoot him in the chest. I quickly closed the door, and then I heard three more gunshots.” — Siyabonga Mtshweni

He said Mazibuko had then attempted to intervene.

“I heard someone shouting my name, asking them to stop beating me. I didn’t know it was Thabani. He even threw something like a bottle trying to stop them,” he said.

Maluleka said the officers then chased Mazibuko.

“They left me in the car and ran after him. I managed to escape and went to get help. When we came back, we found their car, and it was full of blood, weed [dagga] and pangas inside,” he said.

He said the officers appeared intoxicated.

Another witness, 18-year-old Siyabonga Mtshweni, said Mazibuko had been visiting him earlier that evening.

“Around 10pm he said he was going home. About an hour later, I heard him screaming my name and his cousin’s name,” said Mtshweni.

He said he heard footsteps following Mazibuko before he opened the door.

“When I finally opened, I saw three police officers. Two were standing, and one was dragging Thabani, who kept apologising. But they were swearing at him while they dragged him outside,” he said.

Mtshweni witnessed the shooting.

“I saw the first officer shoot him in the chest. I quickly closed the door, and then I heard three more gunshots,” he said.

After the officers left, Mtshweni rushed to assist the teenager.

“When I got to him, he was struggling to breathe and couldn’t talk. He kept calling my name. I picked him up and carried him to the clinic, but he died in my arms on the way,” he said.

However, police have provided a different version of events.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the teenager was shot during an alleged attempted robbery.

“It is reported that the 17-year-old was with another man when they allegedly tried to rob two police officers who were sitting in an unmarked vehicle,” said Muridili.

She said one officer was shot and another stabbed during the incident.

“The other suspect fled the scene after allegedly stabbing one of the members. Both officers were taken to hospital for medical attention,” she said.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property have been opened, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified.

Sowetan