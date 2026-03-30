Decomposing body of missing 4-year-old found in Limpopo bushes

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A desperate community’s search for a missing child ended in tragedy when the decomposing body of a four-year-old girl was discovered in bushes near a dam in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child’s body was found on Saturday afternoon near Thabeng Dam in Lemondokop village, in the Mopani district, during a search operation.

The search was launched after the minor and a 63-year-old woman, identified as Violet Maswanganyi, were reported missing.

While Maswanganyi, described by police as “a mental health patient” from Itieleng village was found alive, the child was discovered dead in a decomposed state in nearby bushes.

According to police reports, community members joined officers combing the area in an effort to locate the pair. Authorities have opened an inquest docket as they work to determine the cause of death and events surrounding the incident.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said, “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and we assure them that we will do everything possible to get justice about this mysterious incident.”

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