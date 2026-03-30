South Africa

Jobseekers’ data breached during cyber attack at Stats SA

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The national statistics office is part of a wider government response to matters dealing with cybersecurity breaches. (123/ Aleksandr Khakimullin )

A cybersecurity breach has struck Stats SA.

The entity said on Sunday the breach affected its human resources database, specifically the system available for jobseekers to apply online.

The national statistics office is part of a wider government response to matters dealing with cybersecurity breaches.

Stats SA said it would notify the Information Regulator and would be guided by its processes.

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