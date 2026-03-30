No April fool’s joke: fuel hike set to hit motorists and taxi fares

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The price of fuel is set to increase on Wednesday and frustrations of motorists and commuters are high. Picture ALAN EASON

Instead of April Fool’s Day jokes, South Africans are bracing for a blow to already stretched household budgets as the expected fuel price increase from Wednesday threatens to push up taxi fares and the cost of living.

With petrol projected to increase by R5 to R6 a litre and diesel by almost R10 a litre, motorists and taxi commuters say they are worried.

Commuters at Johannesburg’s Noord Street taxi rank expressed their frustrations to TimesLIVE.

A security guard from Kagiso on the West Rand, Peter Paledi, said it will be difficult for him to get to work if there is a taxi fare increase.

“I already spend R70 a day getting to work and back, adding more to that will be torture,” Paledi said.

“If the fare goes up by even R2 each trip, I don’t know where that money will come from because groceries are already expensive,” he added.

Jennet Khumalo, a commuter from Tembisa who is a student at University of Johannesburg, said transport costs were becoming unbearable.

“We are just surviving day by day but every month something goes up, electricity, food and transport,” she said.

Khumalo said she sees how the cost of living is affecting her family as she is living with her siblings, who are still in school, and her single mother.

“I see how my mother is doing the best she can to accommodate all of our needs, but honestly things are expensive.

“If it was not for the help of my bursary, I do not know how I would have survived,” Khumalo said.

The expected fuel price is due to escalating tensions in the Middle East caused by the war involving the US, Israel and Iran. Disruptions to oil supply routes have driven global crude prices up, with direct implications for South Africa’s regulated fuel price.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has warned that taxi fares may increase based on the operational costs faced by drivers and owners.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said there is no single nationally mandated fare increase scheduled for April 1, but changes will be determined by taxi associations.

“While some associations may implement increases in response to rising fuel prices and other related cost pressures, others may still be in the process of assessing the situation,” Phala said.

She advised commuters to watch for notices from their local taxi associations through communication channels.

“Some associations have already introduced fare increases due to the rising fuel prices,” Phala said.

Phala said with thousands of South Africans expected to travel for Easter holidays this week, associations will aim to balance cost recovery with the need to remain accessible and affordable to commuters.

“Associations are mindful of the heightened travel activity during the Easter period, but any fare adjustment will be determined by taxi associations and may vary depending on route dynamics,” she said.

A motorist who travels from Midrand, Mmagauta Ledwaba, said the fuel hike will definitely affect her pocket because she drives a lot.

“I need my car to take my children to school and come to work. With paying the household bills and electricity hikes, I don’t know how I am going to survive this hike,” she said.

“I am coming back to put petrol into two 20-litre bottles before Wednesday so that I can travel home to North West for Easter,” Ledwaba said.

Another motorist, Nelson Nkuna, said he only uses his vehicle occasionally as he is trying to save money.

“I think I will even move from using my vehicle and taxis and use trains,” Nkuna said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed finance minister Enoch Godongwana to find ways to cushion South Africans from the fuel hike.

Addressing delegates at the ANC Limpopo conference last week, Ramaphosa said the war in the Middle East is driving energy prices higher, which has also started to lead to increased food prices as well, adding that it gives him sleepless nights.

TimesLIVE