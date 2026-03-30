Phakeng distances herself from Hammond’s Standard Bank saga

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Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng has distanced herself from the controversial legal battle between retired professor Anele Mngadi Hammond and Standard Bank.

Hammond recently went viral on social media after accusing the financial institution of fraud, intimidation, and torture after a dispute over luxury vehicle payments. In a series of videos, she alleged that the bank made unauthorised double-instalment deductions and subsequently attempted to silence her when she tried to resolve the matter. Standard Bank has refuted the allegations.

Despite the controversy, Hammond has received praise online for her perceived bravery. Some social media users have drawn comparisons between Hammond and Phakeng, citing their similar academic backgrounds and outspoken natures.

Phakeng, however, was quick to dismiss these comparisons, stating clearly she does not share Hammond’s principles.

“I do not hold the same values and beliefs as her,” Phakeng posted on X. “She has the right to be who she is. It is important that you know that I believe in the power of publishing my work while providing tangible help for those in need.”

Phakeng suggested that likening the two of them actually undermines Hammond, arguing that Hammond’s achievements far exceed her own.

“Let me be clear: from what I have heard, this woman is far above me. She has been described by some newspapers as one of the best academics in SA,” Phakeng noted.

Phakeng left her position at UCT after a messy breakdown with the university council over her leadership style. She was accused of alleged mismanagement, toxic leadership and abuse of power. She agreed to a settlement of R12m and early retirement while under investigation.

“I am not a professor; I am Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng. I hold no professorship with any university. I have only one PhD from Wits; my other two doctorates are honorary. I believe in publishing my academic work, and while I retired as a B1-rated scientist, that does not come close to what she has achieved.”

Phakeng also touched on the difference in their temperaments regarding public confrontation. “She has more guts than I do because when I felt wronged, I could not even stand up for myself in this manner. To liken me to her is to undermine her completely.”

The former vice-chancellor faced immediate backlash for her comments. Some social media users accused her of being unable to support another woman standing up for herself.

“I am in no way higher than her; very inferior to her, actually,” Phakeng said. “I don’t have three PhDs, nor can I afford to buy a Porsche for cash. I also do not have her courage and energy.”

TimesLIVE