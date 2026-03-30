POLL | Is Mkhwanazi’s reappointment as KZN top cop the right move?

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On Sunday, it was confirmed that Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was reappointed as the provincial police commissioner on a new five-year contract.

The move, backed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and the police ministry, signals a desire for “continuity and stability” in a province that has long struggled with high rates of violent crime, political killings and extortion syndicates.

Mkhwanazi has earned a reputation as a “no-nonsense” commander. Under his watch the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has adopted a high-visibility, aggressive approach toward armed criminals.

Supporters point to his bravery in calling out political interference and his willingness to lead from the frontlines as evidence that he is the only person capable of cleaning up the province.

However, the reappointment isn’t without its critics. Detractors argue that despite the “tough cop” persona, crime statistics in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly murder and gender-based violence, remain alarmingly high.

Some suggest that after years in the role, the province needs a fresh perspective and a new strategy to dismantle the deep-rooted criminal networks that continue to plague the region.

What is your take on the reappointment?