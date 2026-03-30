Seven arrested in crackdown on bus industry extortion

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One of seven suspects arrested in connection with co-ordinated attacks on the long-distance bus industry.

The arrest of seven suspects in three provinces is seen as a breakthrough in police investigations to find the culprits behind attacks on the long-distance bus industry.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a multidisciplinary team simultaneously descended on locations in Cape Town, Matatiele and Mbombela/Nelspruit to arrest the suspects on Friday and Saturday.

“The arrests are the culmination of four years of meticulous investigative work targeting key figures within the transport sector who allegedly have been working in concert between 2021 and 2023 tormenting, intimidating and extorting major long-distance bus service operators and coercing them to pay substantial monies in exchange for protection and permission to operate safely on their licensed routes.

“In some instances, so detrimental were the amounts imposed on the businesses that they either closed down or ran a limited service that negatively impacted travellers who require reliable long-distance transport services,” Potelwa said.

“The illegal operations are believed to have also increased prices, thereby hitting travellers hard in their pockets.”

The takedown team involved Western Cape serious violent and organised crime unit detectives and officers from other specialised units. Representatives from the asset forfeiture unit, financial intelligence centre and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were also involved.

“The extensive organised crime project investigation has over time laid bare the co-ordinated illicit activities and collusion of the alleged perpetrators, some of whom have financial interests in the transport sector,” Potelwa said.

“The investigation also revealed how the alleged perpetrators dictated terms of operation for the bus operators, with the number of trips and passengers imposed on them.”

The arrested suspects, six men and a woman between the ages of 35 and 65, are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

They face about 125 charges, including intimidation, interference with essential infrastructure, extortion, money-laundering, managing a criminal enterprise and contravening elements of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

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