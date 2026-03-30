Victim badly assaulted during kidnapping in Mthatha

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Mthatha detectives arrested four suspects in connection with one case of kidnapping and another of vehicle theft at the weekend.

Mthatha detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with one case of kidnapping and one of vehicle theft at the weekend.

In the kidnapping incident in Mbana locality, Zimbane, at 6am on Saturday, a 30-year-old male victim was severely assaulted by three male suspects aged between 26 and 28.

They put him in the boot of a Toyota Tazz they were driving. The victim was dumped in a donga after the assault. Police were informed and their swift response led to the arrest of all three male suspects. The male victim survived the ordeal and was taken to hospital due to the severe injuries he sustained during the assault. The motive behind the kidnapping and assault is alleged to be theft of a cellphone.

In Rosedale shortly before 4pm on Sunday police spotted a stolen VW Polo and arrested the 33-year-old male driver. The correct registration plates and licence disc had been removed from the vehicle.

All four suspects are due to appear before the Mthatha magistrate’s court.

TimesLIVE