Draft education rules show how to keep pregnant pupils in school

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New regulations stipulate that pregnant pupils should be allowed to continue learning during pregnancy and return after giving birth.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced new draft regulations under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act that explains how schools should deal with pregnant schoolgirls.

The regulations stipulate that pregnant pupils must not be pushed out of school. They should be allowed to continue learning during pregnancy and return after giving birth without being treated unfairly.

If a pupil under the age of 16 is pregnant, the school must report the case to the department of social development and the South African Police Service.

“This is meant to protect young children and make sure possible abuse is investigated,” the draft regulations read.

Schools will also be expected to guide and support learners through pregnancy and after childbirth, helping them stay on track with their education. “Schools must create a safe and supportive environment,” state the regulations.

“Teachers and school staff will need to treat pregnant pupils with dignity and make sure they are not judged or discriminated against.”

Gwarube said schools will work with the departments of health and social development to help learners get the support they need. This includes clinic visits, counselling, and antenatal, postnatal and psychosocial support services.

“South Africa has already moved away from the old system where pregnant girls were often expelled. The new rules are meant to build on that progress and protect every pupil’s right to education,” the minister said.

She added that the draft is open for public comment, which means parents, teachers and other groups can give their views before the rules are finalised.

The public can send emails to LearnerPrengancyRegz@dbe.gov.za within 30 days of the date of publication.

TimesLIVE