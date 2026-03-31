‘Farm murders’ outcry as man charged with killing elderly couple in Plett

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Christiaan Branders, accused of killing renowned Plettenberg Bay psychologist Jane Luck, 71, and her husband Rolf, 77, in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Christiaan Branders, accused of killing renowned Plettenberg Bay psychologist Jane Luck, 71, and her husband Rolf, 77, made a brief appearance in Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

Branders told the court he wanted to apply for bail and his matter was postponed to April 10 for the state attorney to come on record and for the bail screening.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Wednesday last week after a Mercedes-Benz belonging to the deceased was caught on camera travelling at high speed along the R339 towards Uniondale.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies, the vehicle was subsequently flagged on a local security WhatsApp group, a chase ensued and Branders was arrested after the vehicle overturned near Uniondale.

Police responded to the address linked to the vehicle, where they discovered the bodies of the couple who had sustained multiple injuries.

Branders first appeared in Uniondale magistrate’s court on Monday where he was charged with the possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs.

Killing of people on farms is unacceptable. This [happens] all over South Africa and the government, the police and other law enforcement need to do more to protect people on farms ... I am pained by this incident. — Petrus Phakamile Sitho, activist

The matter was postponed to April 20 for further investigation and for it to be combined with the murder cases to be heard in Plettenberg Bay.

The 34-year-old from Wittedrif was remanded.

A campaigner against farm killings in South Africa, Petrus Phakamile Sitho from KuGompo City (formerly East London), said after the court hearing that the killing of the elderly couple was unacceptable and that the investigating officer in the matter should oppose bail.

“Killing of people on farms is unacceptable. This [happens] all over South Africa and the government, the police and other law enforcement need to do more to protect people on farms.

“As someone who has been writing to the president and the police minister [on this issue], I am pained by this incident” Sitho said.

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