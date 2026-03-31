Fuel rationing hits parts of Joburg as supply delays bite

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Some petrol station have resorted to rationing petrol amid low supplies ahead of the looming fuel price hike.

Several petrol stations in Johannesburg have begun rationing fuel, limiting motorists to 30 litres per vehicle amid growing concerns over supply constraints.

A manager at one of the stations in the south of Joburg said the move follows a directive issued last week as they face delays in the supply of fuel because of the US-Israel-Iranian war.

“Yesterday [Sunday], we were supposed to have received fuel, but it only arrived this morning [Monday],” said the manager, who did not want to be named.

He said fuel rationing was affecting his profits.

“When we pour less, we are losing money, but we are doing what we have been informed to share among customers. Some customers would pour the 30 litres and then return later to pour more.

“The majority of motorists don’t complain about the rationing,” he said. “They already know what is happening because this is everywhere on social media. But some don’t agree with it and ask why other petrol stations are not doing what we are doing.”

A notice at the petrol station reads: “Due to the increased demand day on day, number of dry sites and very limited cover in the network, as well as common practice throughout the industry, the following measures need to be implemented immediately regardless of your current tank levels. All passenger vehicles or light commercial vehicles: maximum full — 30 litres, trucks/bowsers — 200 litres.”

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The notice apologises to motorists and says the petrol station has no choice but to implement the drastic measures to ensure it maintains its supply.

“We have real concerns about the supply constraints in the entire network,” reads the note.

The manager said motorists were also not allowed to buy fuel in containers or drums.

The majority of motorists don’t complain about the rationing. — Anonymous petrol station manager

At another station the owner had cancelled its advertisement of a special diesel price of R20.81 a litre. The sign had been up for weeks, but on Monday it was covered with brown tape.

A fuel attendant said for two days last week diesel was sold at R28 before it was lowered to R21.51 on Friday — still higher than the special price advertised days earlier.

The attendant said customers had no choice but to purchase fuel at that price, despite the new fuel price expected to be announced on Wednesday.

He said while they did not limit how much fuel a customer could buy, they did not sell to people who brought containers.

“Even this morning, there were people who came here wanting us to pour diesel into drums, but it is not allowed anymore.”

At a petrol station in western Joburg an attendant said they sold a litre of diesel for R30 last Friday but were later told to bring it down to R25.

In an interview with PowerFM, the Automobile Association CEO, Bobby Ramagwede, said fuel retailers were engaging in what he called “opportunistic price gouging”.

“They have no real reason to be increasing the fuel prices, particularly diesel, because they cannot do anything about petrol based on the stock they have. They bought that stock based on yesterday’s price — to sell it today at tomorrow’s anticipated price, which has not been declared, and go beyond that ... is price gouging.”

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission has urged consumers to report businesses that unfairly increase prices.

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The commission said price increases must match actual cost changes, adding that businesses were not allowed to boost their profit margins during this period.