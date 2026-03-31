Gauteng schools face power cuts amid unpaid bills

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Power cuts at several public schools in Gauteng are disrupting teaching and learning, as unpaid municipal electricity bills continue to affect institutions across the province.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said the problem is not isolated, warning that the effects of outstanding electricity debt are being experienced widely and could worsen if not urgently addressed.

The department said it allocated funds to schools in November 2025 to cover municipal services, including electricity.

It said it is concerning that some schools are not paying their municipal accounts despite having received the necessary allocations and being aware of their responsibilities to pay their accounts.

“To limit further disruption, the department is engaging municipalities to prevent additional power cuts, stressing that continued electricity supply is critical for a stable learning environment,” it said.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said they are having discussions across the province to manage the crisis and ensure schools can continue operating.

“These engagements will assist schools in ensuring they consistently pay their accounts and that their payments are accurate,” he said.

Matome urged all affected schools to engage with municipalities to negotiate payment arrangements and work toward settling outstanding debt.

The department has also confirmed that it will release the new funds allocations for the 2026 and 2027 financial years in May.

“The funds will help schools meet their operational needs,” it said.

TimesLIVE