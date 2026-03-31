Nestlé confirms KitKat shipment stolen in Europe, says supply unaffected

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Nestlé has moved to reassure consumers that the stolen goods would not significantly disrupt chocolate availability across Europe.

Chocolate lovers can breathe easy this Easter after KitKat confirmed that a shipment of its products was stolen in Europe but insisted there will be no impact on supply.

In a statement on social media, KitKat said: “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in central Italy and their destination in Poland.”

“We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety and supply is not affected,” the company said.

The theft, which comes just days before Easter, quickly gained traction online with social media users reacting with a mix of humour and curiosity.

Some joked about “Easter bunnies gone rogue” while others speculated about who could be behind the chocolate heist.

Parent company Nestlé moved to reassure consumers that the stolen goods would not significantly disrupt chocolate availability across Europe.

The company said it is using unique batch codes assigned to each product to help trace and recover the missing stock, adding it remains confident the stolen bars will be located.

KitKat remains one of the most recognisable chocolate brands globally, sold in more than 80 countries and available in a wide variety of flavours, including vegan and halal options in some markets.

The chocolate bar dates back to the 1930s, when British confectionery company Rowntree’s first developed the product in the UK.

Originally launched in 1935 as “Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp”, the treat featured layers of wafer covered in milk chocolate.

Nestlé acquired Rowntree’s in the 1980s, taking over the production and global distribution of KitKat and expanding it into one of the world’s most popular snacks.

The name “KitKat” is believed to have been inspired by the historic Kit Kat Club, an 18th-century London society, while the brand’s iconic slogan “Have a break, have a Kit Kat” was introduced in 1958 and helped cement its place in popular culture.

Despite the unusual theft, the company said there is no need for panic buying, with supplies expected to remain stable during the busy Easter period.

TimesLIVE