Parliament backs Fort Hare’s decision to suspend vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu

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Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training has backed the decision by the University of Fort Hare’s council to place vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu on precautionary suspension on Tuesday, describing it as a necessary step to enforce accountability.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said the move demonstrated that the institution was willing to act “without fear or favour” after findings from a forensic investigation.

“We welcome the decisive action taken by the council of Fort Hare to enforce consequence management,” Letsie said.

The investigation found that four senior managers failed to comply with section 19.1 of the university statute, which requires council approval for certain senior appointments. Among the concerns flagged was the appointment of the executive director for people management and engagement without the necessary approval.

Letsie said the committee also supported the council’s unanimous decision to institute disciplinary action against the vice-chancellor, adding that due process must now unfold without delay.

“We are hoping that this process will be concluded speedily so that the university can get back to its core functions, which is teaching and learning,” he said.

He urged the university community to support acting vice-chancellor Nthabi Taole-Mjimba during the transition and to remain focused on academic responsibilities.

Fort Hare has faced a series of governance challenges in recent years, and Letsie said restoring stability would require collective effort from all stakeholders.

“We are hopeful that everybody and every stakeholder will play their part in ensuring that there are no more disruptions,” he said.

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