Police officer sentenced to 12 years for orchestrating R80,000 cattle theft

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Rhulani Maringa, a police officer who ordered the theft of department of correctional services cattle, has been sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.

A police officer tasked with tackling stock theft has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of orchestrating the theft of cattle worth R80,000.

The Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday convicted Rhulani Maringa, 44, who was attached to the SAPS Cullinan stock theft and endangered species unit. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The court heard that on April 17 2019, two men who later turned state witnesses stole cattle from Zonderwater Correctional Services in Cullinan on Maringa’s instruction. The theft was uncovered after a farmer who had bought the cattle alerted police.

Lumka Mahanjana, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, said when the two men returned to collect payment, they were arrested. They subsequently co-operated with investigators and implicated Maringa, linking him to the planning of the crime and accompanying them to Goudveld Farm, where there is an abattoir and butchery.

Maringa pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

However, regional court prosecutor Adv Patsy Jacobs presented evidence that proved the state’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Maringa’s legal representative argued for leniency, saying no financial loss was ultimately suffered as the cattle were recovered and returned to the department of correctional services. The state opposed this, arguing that Maringa had abused his position of trust as a police officer tasked with preventing such crimes.

In sentencing, the magistrate agreed with the state, stressing that police officers were expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and that courts must safeguard citizens property rights.

The NPA said the sentence sent a strong message about accountability within law enforcement.

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