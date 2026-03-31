POLL | What is your take on the ‘coronation’ of a Nigerian king in South Africa?

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A united front of political parties and civic groups recently took to the streets of Durban to call for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Earlier this month videos surfaced online showing the installation of chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko with the title “Igwe Ndigbo na East London” (King of the Igbo people in East London).

While supporters view this as a symbolic cultural preservation for the Nigerian diaspora, the reaction from South African traditional leaders and civic groups has been explosive.

What was meant to be a peaceful protest march to the Buffalo City mayor’s office on Monday quickly spiralled into chaos.

Protesters, including members of Operation Dudula, the March and March movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and traditional leaders, arrived in taxis from as far as KwaZulu-Natal to voice their outrage.

The situation in KuGompo City (formerly East London) turned violent as vehicles were set alight and stoned, forcing police to fire stun grenades.

Government has since called for calm.

Critics argue South Africa’s traditional leadership is protected by the constitution and “installing” foreign kings within these territories is “blatant disregard” of the country’s sovereignty.

Some, however, argue that in a globalised world, diaspora communities should be free to practice their traditions as long as they don’t claim legal or territorial power.

TimesLIVE