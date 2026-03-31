WATCH | Heartbreaking last words of pupil killed by falling wall: ‘Where’s my brother?’

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“I picked him up and held him close. I asked him if he was going to be okay, and he said, ‘Yes, mama, I’m going to be OK.’ He kept asking me, ‘Where is my little brother? Where is my father?’”

These are the last moments of Lwazi Matusse, a grade 3 pupil who died after a wall collapsed at Lerutle Primary School, in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. Five other pupils were injured.

The eight-year-old’s stepmother, Angela Moyana, recalled how a fellow pupil had told her of the tragic accident, after which she immediately rushed to the school.

She said she regrets allowing him to go to school on the fateful day.

“A child came rushing to the house, kicking the door and shouting that Lwazi was dying at school. I didn’t even try to understand what was happening, I just ran to the school,” she said.

When she arrived, Lwazi had been moved from where the wall had fallen to the parking area.

“I picked him up and held him close. I asked him if he was going to be OK, and he said, ‘Yes, mama, I’m going to be OK.’ He kept asking me, ‘Where is my little brother? Where is my father?’”

The teachers kept saying he was going to be okay, but I could see the state he was in. He was covered in blood. I knew he was not going to be okay. — Angela Moyana, grieving stepmom

Moyana said she could immediately see how serious his injuries were.

“The teachers kept saying he was going to be OK, but I could see the state he was in. He was covered in blood. I knew he was not going to be OK.”

When paramedics arrived, they asked for permission to sedate him to ease the pain.

“I agreed and the ambulance took him to hospital where he died,” she said. “I regret not taking his little brother with me. Lwazi asked for him three times. At least he would have seen him one last time.

“It’s so painful. It’s going to be even more painful living in this house without him. When schools reopen and I see other children going to school, I will always wonder when is he coming back.”

Angela Moyane from Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, lost her child, Lwazi Matusse, 8, after a wall fell down at a school in Ekurhuleni. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Moyana said Lwazi had been excited about submitting a signed consent form for a school trip to Gold Reef City in Joburg, scheduled for June. Despite being told the forms could be handed in later, he insisted on going to school on the day to submit them.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the injured pupils had been discharged from hospital.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department will appoint a law firm to investigate the circumstances of the tragic accident.

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family. We remain committed to supporting the family and the entire Lerutle Primary School community during this deeply difficult time,” said Chiloane.

Sowetan