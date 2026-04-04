25 years in prison for man who strangled nephew, 9, and ‘beat his face to a pulp’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his nine-year-old nephew was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment

A 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his nine-year-old nephew has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The man, the boy’s paternal uncle, was living with the family in Chesterville, outside Durban, in 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the accused lured his nephew to a secluded bushy spot on the evening of January 3, 2024, promising him they were going to see wild animals.

Once there, he strangled the boy until he lost consciousness.

The man then beat the boy, repeatedly hitting him in the face with a piece of wood, and left him for dead.

He told family the boy was playing with friends.

The boy regained consciousness later and realised his face was bleeding. He managed to walk to a nearby road where he was assisted by a passerby and taken to hospital for medical assistance.

The police were alerted and when they visited the boy in hospital, he implicated his uncle.

In the interim his family had begun a search for him and eventually went to the police station to file a missing person’s report.

It was then police informed them the child was in hospital. His uncle was then arrested.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty, saying his actions were driven by anger he harboured against the boy’s father, his brother.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Sibongile Mkhwanazi asked the court to impose the minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

She handed in a J88 medical report, which detailed how the boy had spent a month in hospital and required plastic surgery for his facial disfiguration.

The state also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the complainant’s mother and facilitated by court preparation officer Prudence Geraud.

In her statement, the mother mentioned the child suffered prolonged psychological and physical trauma and she had to resign from work to take care of the him which caused financial strain on their family.

The court also heard that the boy and his mother underwent counselling during and after his hospital stay.

Despite the state arguing for life imprisonment, the Durban regional court magistrate sentenced the accused to 25 years’ imprisonment.

The court found there were substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

It said the accused’s age, the fact that he was a first offender and his guilty plea were reasons to deviate from the minimum sentence.

The NPA said it hoped this sentence would serve as a deterrent.

“Society has a collective duty to protect the vulnerable in our society, especially children. In this case, the accused abused his position of trust and familial relationship. The NPA remains unwavering in its commitment to securing justice for the victims of crime,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

TimesLIVE