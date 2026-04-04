Apparent love triangle ends tragically for 78-year-old man

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Qumbu police arrested a 59-year-old man who is alleged to have struck the man in the company of his girlfriend before stabbing him. Stock image

An apparent Eastern Cape love triangle ended tragically when a man was stabbed to death allegedly by his lover’s boyfriend.

Qumbu police said a 78-year-old man was allegedly “assaulted and stabbed to death by a jealous 59-year-old male” who found his 65-year-old female lover in the company of the elderly man on Friday at about 8pm.

“Information in police records revealed that the 78-year-old man was in his homestead in the company of his ex-girlfriend, and they were drinking alcohol when the woman’s boyfriend arrived.

The second man, allegedly without any provocation, assaulted the victim with a stick and then stabbed him several times in the upper body.

He died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

“It is unsettling when such heinous acts happen among the elderly. We expect the elderly to amicably resolve their issues through negotiations and not to resort to violence,” said OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana.

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