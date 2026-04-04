WATCH | A three-minute walk along one of Sasolburg’s worst road

In this video we take a three-minute walk along a heavily used road in the Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State, where multiple potholes have made conditions difficult for motorists and pedestrians.
TimesLIVE
In this video we take a three-minute walk along a heavily used road in the Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State, where multiple potholes have made conditions difficult for motorists and pedestrians.
TimesLIVE
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