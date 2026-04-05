Limpopo’s surviving conjoined twin moved to Gauteng hospital after sibling’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba, accompanied by health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, has pledged her full support to a 29-year-old mother who gave birth to conjoined twin boys at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital.

The surviving twin of the recently separated conjoined babies has been transferred to a Gauteng hospital for specialised treatment after the death of his sibling.

“After a multidisciplinary clinical team meeting because of the tragic loss of Twin A of the conjoined twins born in Mankweng Hospital, the clinical team, in consultation with the premier of Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, and the minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, has recommended that the remaining Twin B be transferred to Steve Biko Central and Academic Hospital for continuous care,” the office of the premier said.

The surviving baby was airlifted on Saturday.

This development follows the confirmation by Ramathuba on Friday that one of the twins had died after suffering multiple organ failure linked to post-surgery infections.

The conjoined twin boys were successfully separated on March 17 at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital in what doctors described as a complex but initially successful procedure.

They had been born on January 28, joined at the abdomen, after their 29-year-old mother was referred to Mankweng Hospital from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital when the condition was discovered during labour.

According to the medical team, the infants were safely separated during surgery, but signs of infection began to emerge about the fifth day after the operation.

“While the loss of Twin A has affected everyone, Team Mankweng Hospital has been understandably deeply affected; hence, it was critical to allow another team in a different and protected environment to continue with care. This was done as a precautionary measure.

“The highly complex [surgical] procedure and the care of the twins since birth were managed by a multidisciplinary team led by Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo.

“The provincial government remains in close contact with the medical teams and the family and will continue to provide support during this time,” the office said.

TimesLIVE