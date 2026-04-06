IN PICS | 58 couples walk down the aisle at IPHC

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A mass wedding ceremony was held at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg.

A total of 58 couples walked down the aisle and had their marriages solemnised by His Grace Comforter FLG Modise during the Easter weekend.

Of the 58 couples who got married, 10 were polygamous marriages and 48 were first marriages.

Comforter FLG Modise during the annual mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters at Silo in Zuurbekom, Westonaria. (Veli Nhlapo)

Donald Ramashela and Madoo Katoo at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Kholofelo Teffo and Clayton Mongwe at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Esther Mophethe, Masheane Pusetse, Lipuo Koetje and Mkatleho Ramaisaat the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Kholofelo Teffo and Clayton Mongwe at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Masheane Pusetse and Lipuo Koetje at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Masheane Pusetse and Lipuo Koetje at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Makgothoma Kamogelo and Valentine Ngwepe at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Precious Malatji and Casious Malatji at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)