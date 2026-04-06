KZN mop-up operations under way following storm damage

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The eThekwini disaster management team is on the ground cleaning up following damage caused by a massive storm overnight.

Clean-up operations are currently under way in Durban, following storms that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal overnight, leaving widespread flooding, fallen trees and damaged vehicles across several areas.

In a statement, the eThekwini municipality said its disaster management team is on the ground working tirelessly to respond to incidents, clear obstructions and restore access in affected areas.

The floods caused damage to vehicles and properties. (Supplied)

The municipality also urged residents to avoid flooded roads and dangerous areas after heavy rains caused widespread disruption on Sunday night.

According to the municipality, the central and southern regions were hit the hardest, with 22 incidents reported in areas such as Chatsworth and Morningside.

The western region had 13 incidents, including Westville, which was affected by debris and water logs.

“The northern region recorded seven incidents, with Newlands West among the worst affected. Flooding and fallen trees caused major traffic delays and unsafe driving conditions,” the municipality said in a statement.

Motorists are advised not to drive through flooded roads, as water levels can be deeper and more dangerous than they appear.

“We are calling on residents to report hazards such as blocked roads, fallen trees, and damaged power lines through official channels,” the municipality said.

Resident can log calls or report incidents to the city disaster management centre: 031 361 0000

TimesLIVE