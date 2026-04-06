Man in viral RDP house rent video faces investigations

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The Gauteng department of human settlements says investigations will be conducted after claims by a Nigerian man in a video that has gone viral that he is collecting rent from RDP beneficiaries in Roodepoort.

In the clip, the man boasts about his financial influence and control over the properties which led to questions about illegal occupation and rental of state-subsidised housing.

“It’s 6.27m, up and grateful. I am checking up on our small tenant, going to collect rent from all these places. South Africa,” the man says in the video as the camera pans RDP homes in the background.

🇿🇦How were the locals converted into RDP house Tenants by a foreign national in Roodepoort 😳 pic.twitter.com/T2wejcXMJ4 — Inside Edge (@4Inside_Edge) April 5, 2026

The video triggered widespread reaction online, with some users alleging that similar practices are common in certain communities.

However, Gauteng human settlements spokesperson Terry-Ann van Eck said the selling or renting out of an RDP house is illegal.

“[This is also] a direct violation of the conditions attached to subsidised housing. RDP houses are allocated to qualifying beneficiaries for their primary residence and may not be used for private rental or commercial gain.

“We take this matter very seriously. It will be reported to the relevant authorities for urgent investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against any individuals found to be abusing the system,” said Van Eck.

She added that the public should report any similar incidents to the department.

According to the department of justice, which also responded on X after the online discussions over the incident, the man was likely trying to gain attention.

“His statement is unlikely to be true. He is probably trying to aggravate South Africans, but the matter has been reported to the relevant agency,” said the department.

“Renting out an RDP house for profit is strictly illegal at any time and can lead to losing that house.

“Without a legal transfer, the house still legally belongs to the original owner, leaving the buyer with no legal protection.”

Meanwhile, department of international relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the matter has been reported to relevant authorities.

“You can sell an ‘RDP house’ only if you have lived in it for at least eight years and possess the original title deed.

“Selling before this period is illegal. The law requires that you first offer the house back to the government/municipality before selling to a private buyer,” said Monyela.

Sowetan