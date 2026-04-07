More than 750 taxi drivers without licences caught in Gauteng crackdown

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Unlicensed taxi drivers and unsafe vehicles were taken off the roads. File picture:

A surge in unlicensed minibus taxi drivers and widespread mechanical defects among public transport vehicles have been uncovered during intensified law enforcement operations across Gauteng in March.

The Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI), working with the road traffic management corporation (RTMC), conducted stop-and-search operations in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Vereeniging, targeting high-risk public and scholar transport routes.

Authorities found 752 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences, a figure raising serious concern about passenger safety and compliance within the sector.

At the same time, large numbers of vehicles were flagged for mechanical defects. A total of 220 minibuses were discontinued after being deemed unroadworthy, while a further 227 were issued with discontinuation notices.

The defects identified included faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective indicators and cracked windscreens, all of which pose significant risks on busy roads.

In addition, 48 vehicles were impounded across Ekurhuleni and Vereeniging for failing to meet basic road safety standards.

Law enforcement efforts also resulted in more than 3,000 manual infringement notices and 4,560 electronic fines issued to non-compliant operators.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the findings highlight the need for stricter enforcement and accountability in the public transport sector.

“The results achieved in March demonstrate our unwavering commitment to restoring order and discipline on Gauteng’s roads,” she said.

A total of 36 motorists were arrested on charges including fraud, driving under the influence, bribery, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.

TimesLIVE